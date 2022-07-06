Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Companies could face hurdles covering abortion travel
Protesters gather June 24 outside the Supreme Court in Washington
Protesters gather June 24 outside the Supreme Court in Washington. (AP file photo)

Companies could face hurdles covering abortion travel

By: The Associated Press July 6, 2022

Large and small companies are scrambling to cover abortion travel costs while also protecting employees’ privacy.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo