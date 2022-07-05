Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Court expands responsibilities of paraprofessionals in pilot project
Gavel, law books
Depositphotos.com image

Court expands responsibilities of paraprofessionals in pilot project

By: Laura Brown July 5, 2022

A Judicial Branch pilot project is expanding civil legal representation for Minnesotans involved in landlord-tenant and family law disputes.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo