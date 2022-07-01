Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Ruling may slow transition to cleaner energy
Steam billows from a coal-fired power plant in Craig, Colorado
Steam billows from a coal-fired power plant in Craig, Colorado, last November. The Supreme Court on Thursday limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. (AP file photo)

Ruling may slow transition to cleaner energy

By: The Associated Press July 1, 2022

The Supreme Court ruling limiting the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants could have far-reaching consequences for the energy sector.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo