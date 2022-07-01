Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Court to hear case on state authority over elections
The U.S. Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen Friday, March 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP photo: Jose Luis Magana)

Court to hear case on state authority over elections

By: The Associated Press July 1, 2022

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a case that could dramatically change the way elections for Congress and the presidency are conducted.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo