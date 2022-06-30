Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun in Kansas City, Missouri, on Feb. 1, 2021. (AP file photo)

Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions

By: The Associated Press June 30, 2022

In a blow to the fight against climate change, the Supreme Court on Thursday limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.

