J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office shows, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.(Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Prosecutors seek prison for 3 ex-cops in Floyd killing

By: The Associated Press June 30, 2022

Federal prosecutors asked a judge to sentence one of the four former Minneapolis police officers convicted of civil rights violations in George Floyd’s killing to as many as 6½ years in prison but to impose stiffer sentences on two others.

