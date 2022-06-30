Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
In this image from video provided by the Supreme Court, retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer administers the Judicial Oath to his successor, Ketanji Brown Jackson, as her husband, Patrick Jackson, holds the Bible at the Supreme Court in Washington on Thursday. (Supreme Court via AP)

Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court

By: The Associated Press June 30, 2022

Ketanji Brown Jackson has been sworn in to the Supreme Court, shattering a glass ceiling as the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court.

