U.S. Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo)

Court: Biden properly ended Trump-era asylum policy

By: The Associated Press June 30, 2022

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Biden administration properly ended a Trump-era policy forcing some U.S. asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico.

