Attorney Rachel T. Schromen sitting with her certified therapy dog, Mabel, on her lap
Attorney Rachel T. Schromen with her certified therapy dog, Mabel. (Submitted photo)

Breaking the Ice: Attorney says therapy dog helps calm clients

By: Todd Nelson June 30, 2022

Rachel T. Schromen, an estate-planning attorney in St. Paul, offers an extra service to clients and family members in the form of Mabel, her certified therapy dog.

