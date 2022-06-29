Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul listens as Gov. Tony Evers speaks near a microphone
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul listens as Gov. Tony Evers speaks Tuesday in Milwaukee regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. (Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

Wisconsin AG sues to block state’s abortion ban

By: The Associated Press June 29, 2022

Wisconsin’s Democratic attorney general filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging the state’s 173-year-old abortion ban, arguing that statutes passed in the 1980s supersede the ban and it’s so old that modern generations never consented to it.

