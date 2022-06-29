Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Minnesota legal scholars explore the post-Roe landscape
Anti-abortion demonstrators and abortion-rights activists demonstrate outside the Supreme Court
Anti-abortion demonstrators and abortion-rights activists demonstrate outside the Supreme Court in Washington on Saturday, June 25. (AP photo: Jose Luis Magana)

Minnesota legal scholars explore the post-Roe landscape

Minnesota legal scholars deconstruct Supreme Court’s ruling

By: Laura Brown June 29, 2022

Three of Minnesota’s best legal minds weighed in on what may result from the Supreme Court's seismic decision on abortion rights.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo