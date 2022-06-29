Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
A woman presents her identification to vote through a plexiglass barrier, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, at the Matin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in New Orleans on Nov. 3, 2020. (AP file photo)

Justices nix mostly Black district in Louisiana for 2022

By: The Associated Press June 29, 2022

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday put on hold a lower court ruling that Louisiana must draw new congressional districts before the 2022 elections to increase Black voting power.

