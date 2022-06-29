Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Minnesota Sex Offender Treatment Program in Moose Lake
Michael Anthony Lee was civilly committed to the Minnesota Sex Offender Treatment Program in Moose Lake, pictured, when he struck a security counselor on the head with his fist. (AP file photo)

Disparate penalties for civilly committed people upheld

By: Laura Brown June 29, 2022

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled there was a rational basis for disparate penalties assessed following an assault conviction in a secure treatment facility.

