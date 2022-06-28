Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Abortion battles in state courts after Supreme Court ruling
U.S. Supreme Court building
The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown May 4 in Washington. (AP file photo)

Abortion battles in state courts after Supreme Court ruling

By: The Associated Press June 28, 2022

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to end constitutional protection for abortion opened the gates for a wave of litigation. One side sought quickly to put statewide bans into effect, and the other tried to stop or at least delay such measures.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo