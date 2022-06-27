Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
U.S. Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo)

Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights

By: The Associated Press June 27, 2022

The fall of Roe v. Wade shifted the battleground over abortion to courthouses around the country Monday, as one side sought quickly to put statewide bans into effect and the other tried to stop or at least delay such measures.

