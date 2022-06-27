Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller leaves prison
Mohamed Noor
In this May 8, 2018, file photo, Mohamed Noor arrives at the Hennepin County Government Center for a hearing in Minneapolis. (AP file photo: Jim Mone)

Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller leaves prison

By: The Associated Press June 27, 2022

The Minnesota Department of Corrections website said Mohamed Noor, 36, was placed under the supervision of Hennepin County Community Corrections.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo