Abortion demonstrators outside the Supreme Court
People demonstrate about abortion Friday outside the Supreme Court in Washington. (AP photo: Steve Helber)

Justices clear way for states to ban abortion

By: The Associated Press June 24, 2022

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.

