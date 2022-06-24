Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
physical evidence from both the collapsed and imploded sections of Champlain Towers South
In this photo released by The National Institute of Standards and Technology on June 15, physical evidence from both the collapsed and imploded sections of Champlain Towers South is stored in a secure warehouse in Miami-Dade County, where it has been cataloged and evaluated by members of the National Construction Safety Team investigating the June 24, 2021, collapse. (AP photo)

Judge approves $1B+ deal in Florida condo collapse

By: The Associated Press June 24, 2022

A judge gave final approval Thursday to a settlement topping $1 billion for victims of the collapse of a Florida beachfront condominium building that killed 98 people.

