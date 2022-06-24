Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
aerial view of Faribault
The population of Somalis in Faribault—and Minnesota—has greatly increased over the last decade. This photo is an aerial view of Faribault. (Depositphotos.com image)

Faribault settles bias lawsuit

ACLU, plaintiffs alleged rental ordinance targeted people of color

By: Laura Brown June 24, 2022

The American Civil Liberties Union and ACLU of Minnesota have settled a lawsuit alleging that the city of Faribault’s housing rental ordinance encouraged landlords to discriminate against people of color.

