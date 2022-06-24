Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Ellison promises no prosecution for aiding, having legal abortion
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison
Attorney General Keith Ellison

Ellison promises no prosecution for aiding, having legal abortion

By: Dan Heilman June 24, 2022

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison made it clear Tuesday that the ruling in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization won’t create a doomsday scenario around abortion access.

