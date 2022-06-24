Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Court backs arrest by officers responding to ShotSpotter
ShotSpotter equipment overlooks the intersection of South Stony Island Avenue and East 63rd Street in Chicago
In this August 2021 photo, ShotSpotter equipment overlooks the intersection of South Stony Island Avenue and East 63rd Street in Chicago. An AP investigation earlier this year identified serious flaws in using ShotSpotter as evidentiary support for prosecutors. (AP file photo)

Court backs arrest by officers responding to ShotSpotter

By: The Associated Press June 24, 2022

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the conviction of a Milwaukee man who was arrested by officers responding to a report from gunshot location technology, ruling that the officers had reasonable suspicion to stop him beyond just the gunshot technology.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo