Judge's gavel on a desk with a gun nearby
Depositphotos.com

Supreme Court expands gun rights, striking N.Y. limits

By: The Associated Press June 23, 2022

The justices’ 6-3 decision is expected to ultimately allow more people to legally carry guns on the streets of the nation’s largest cities — including New York, Los Angeles and Boston — and elsewhere.

