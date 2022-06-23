Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
U.S. Supreme Court building
The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown May 4 in Washington. (AP file photo)

Supreme Court rules out suing police for Miranda violations

By: The Associated Press June 23, 2022

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that law enforcement officers can’t be sued when they violate the rights of criminal suspects by failing to provide the familiar Miranda warning before questioning them.

