Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / For attorney Gordon, posthumous pardons redress injustice
Corey Gordon
Corey Gordon

For attorney Gordon, posthumous pardons redress injustice

By: Laura Brown June 23, 2022

By helping to secure Minnesota’s first posthumous pardon, trial lawyer Corey Gordon worked to redress past racial injustices and make the case for posthumous pardons as a form of restorative justice.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo