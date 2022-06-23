Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Kansas Supreme Court Justice Dan Biles gestures during arguments over whether a new congressional redistricting law enacted by Republican lawmakers violates the state constitution, Monday, May 16, in Topeka, Kansas. (Thad Allton/Kansas Reflector via AP, Pool)

Court: Kansas Constitution allows partisan redistricting

By: The Associated Press June 23, 2022

Kansas’ top court declared Tuesday that the state constitution doesn’t prohibit partisan gerrymandering, prompting one dissenting justice to accuse the majority of ignoring a “full-scale assault on democracy” from a Republican congressional redistricting law.

