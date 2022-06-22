Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / South Dakota Senate removes AG from office
Aerial view of the South Dakota State Capitol during the impeachment trial of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
The impeachment trial of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg on Tuesday at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre, South Dakota. (Erin Woodiel/The Argus Leader via AP)

South Dakota Senate removes AG from office

By: The Associated Press June 22, 2022

The South Dakota Senate on Tuesday convicted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg of two impeachment charges stemming from a 2020 fatal accident, removing and barring him from future office in a stinging rebuke that showed most senators didn’t believe his account of the crash.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo