Michael Gableman
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, an investigator hired by Republicans to look into former President Donald Trump’s 2020 loss in the battleground state, takes the stand and refuses to answer questions from Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington on June 10, at the Dane County Courthouse in Madison, Wisconsin. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, file)

Election investigator appeals contempt order

By: The Associated Press June 22, 2022

The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired by Republicans to investigate the 2020 election in Wisconsin has appealed a contempt ruling against him related to his response to an open records request and heated appearance in court.

