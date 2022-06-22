Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Three Minnesota companies alleged that executive orders issued by Gov. Tim Walz early in the COVID-19 pandemic violated their constitutional rights. (AP file photo: Star Tribune, pool)

8th Circuit panel dismisses claims against Walz’s COVID-19 orders

By: Laura Brown June 22, 2022

An 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel has dismissed the takings claim of three Minnesota businesses and their owners, who said Gov. Tim Walz violated their constitutional rights when he issued executive orders to close and reduce capacity early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

