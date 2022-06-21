Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Supreme Court rejects Bayer’s bid to stop Roundup lawsuits
Bottles of Roundup weedkiller move along the production line at the herbicide manufacturing facility operated by Monsanto Co. in Antwerp, Belgium, on June 14, 2016. Monsanto has since been acquired by Bayer AG. (File photo)

Supreme Court rejects Bayer’s bid to stop Roundup lawsuits

By: The Associated Press June 21, 2022

The Supreme Court has rejected Bayer’s appeal to shut down thousands of lawsuits claiming that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.

