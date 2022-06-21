Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Supreme Court limits reach of federal gun crime law
Judge's gavel on a desk with a gun nearby
Depositphotos.com

Supreme Court limits reach of federal gun crime law

By: The Associated Press June 21, 2022

The Supreme Court on Tuesday limited the reach of a federal statute that requires stiff penalties for crimes involving a gun.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo