Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill
In this image taken from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over the sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin was sentenced to 22½ years in prison for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. (Photo: Court TV via AP)

Judge resets trial to Oct. 24 for 2 ex-cops in Floyd killing

By: The Associated Press June 21, 2022

Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 2020 killing of Floyd.

