Verdict withstands jury polling flaw

Supreme Court rules that defendant’s rights were not violated

By: Laura Brown June 20, 2022

In a case of first impression, the Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled that just because the official court record did not show that all 12 jurors were polled, it did not mean that a defendant’s constitutional rights were violated.

