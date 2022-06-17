Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Jason Ravnsborg
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg speaks to reporters in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Sept. 9, 2019. (AP file photo)

South Dakota senators silent on AG impeachment

By: The Associated Press June 17, 2022

State senators are staying silent on how they will vote in South Dakota’s first-ever impeachment trial as they weigh whether to remove Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash.

