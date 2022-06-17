Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
construction of an apartment building at 1500 Nicollet Ave.
The Minneapolis 2040 plan broadly upzoned the city and eliminated single-family zoning. This August 2019 photo shows construction of an apartment building at 1500 Nicollet Ave. (File photo: Bill Klotz)

Judge axes Minneapolis 2040 Plan

Environmental concerns yield ruling against city

By: J.D. Duggan June 17, 2022

A Hennepin County judge ruled against Minneapolis’ ability to enforce the city’s 2040 Plan, citing environmental concerns.

