People walk beside the Stadtkirche, Town Church, in Wittenberg, Germany
People walk beside the Stadtkirche, Town Church, in Wittenberg, Germany, on Jan. 14, 2020. A German federal court on Tuesday rejected a Jewish man’s bid to have a 700-year-old antisemitic sculpture removed from the church, where Martin Luther once preached. (AP file photo)

German court rejects bid to remove antisemitic relic

By: The Associated Press June 16, 2022

A German federal court on Tuesday rejected a Jewish man’s bid to have a 700-year-old antisemitic sculpture removed from a church where Martin Luther once preached.

