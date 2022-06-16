Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Justices of the Arizona Supreme Court sitting at the bench
The Arizona Supreme Court, in a unanimous ruling written by Vice Chief Justice Ann Scott Timmer, center, turned away arguments made by attorneys for the publisher of the Cochise County Record. (AP file photo)

Arizona justices say anonymous juries constitutional

By: The Associated Press June 16, 2022

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that state courts can keep juror identities secret, rejecting a challenge from a southern Arizona journalist.

