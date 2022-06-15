Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Court: School can’t require girls to wear skirts

By: The Associated Press June 15, 2022

A North Carolina charter school violated female students’ constitutional rights by requiring them to wear skirts, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday.

