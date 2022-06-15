Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Power supply for electric car charging. Electric car charging station. Close up of the power supply plugged into an electric car being charged.
Minnesota has adopted auto emission standards meant to encourage the sale of more electric cars in the state. (Depositphotos.com image)

Clean-car rules challenged

Auto dealers say Minnesota agency has exceeded authority

By: Laura Brown June 15, 2022

Auto dealers filed a lawsuit alleging a state agency exceeded its authority when it adopted stricter auto emissions rules than are mandated by federal law.

