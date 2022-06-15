Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Attorneys in condo collapse seek $100M in fees
Close-up of a blurred chain link fence in the foreground, with a focused image of workers pumping water from the foundation of where the Champlain Towers South once stood along the beacfront in Surfside, Florida
Workers pump water out of the foundation of the former Champlain Towers South building on May 12, 2022, in Surfside, Florida. (AP file photo)

Attorneys in condo collapse seek $100M in fees

By: The Associated Press June 15, 2022

Attorneys who worked to secure settlements topping $1 billion in the collapse of a beachfront Florida condominium building in which 98 people died are requesting about $100 million in fees and costs, according to a new court filing.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo