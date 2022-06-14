Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Modern Family: Recording prohibition consistent with 1st Amendment
Depositphotos.com image

Modern Family: Recording prohibition consistent with 1st Amendment

By: Jason C. Brown June 14, 2022

A recent case before the Minnesota Court of Appeals involved a novel First Amendment dispute.

About Jason C. Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo