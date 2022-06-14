Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Airbnb app icon
The Airbnb app icon is seen on an iPad screen. (AP file photo)

Barred Airbnb hosts, guests get settlement in class action

By: Laura Brown June 14, 2022

Some Airbnb customers and hosts who were barred from the lodging program because of inaccurate negative background checks could soon receive relief through a preliminary class-action settlement submitted to U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson on May 26.

