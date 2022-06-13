Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / National groups flooding local prosecutor races with money
George Soros
George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations, attends an award ceremony in Vienna, Austria, on June 21, 2019. A sleepy race for district attorney in Maine has been jolted by money from the Democratic billionaire donor. (AP file photo)

National groups flooding local prosecutor races with money

By: The Associated Press June 13, 2022

The spending highlights a mostly under-the-radar jostling for control of an office that some see as being on the front lines of the movement for criminal justice reforms.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo