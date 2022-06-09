Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Mark and Patricia McCloskey
Armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in front their house, confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house on June 28, 2020. (AP file photo)

High court won’t hear appeal over McCloskeys’ law licenses

By: The Associated Press June 9, 2022

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the husband-and-wife attorneys whose law licenses were placed on probation for pointing guns at racial injustice protesters in 2020.

