Breaking the Ice: Pro bono redistricting effort earns honors

By: Todd Nelson June 9, 2022

Lathrop GPM partner Brian Dillon’s pro bono advocacy for Minnesotans of color in the state’s special judicial redistricting proceedings marked the first time historically disenfranchised groups have had their own voice in the process.

