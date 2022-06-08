Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Juneau County Circuit Judge John Roemer is seen in this 2007 photo. Roemer was found killed in his home in New Lisbon, Wisconsin, on Friday, June 3. (Tom Loucks/Wisconsin Rapids Tribune via AP)

Man accused of killing Wisconsin judge dies in hospital

By: The Associated Press June 8, 2022

Douglas Uhde, 56, shot former Juneau County Circuit Judge John Roemer in Roemer’s home in New Lisbon on Friday before shooting himself, authorities said.

