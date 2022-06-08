Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Lawyers win round in fight over Liberace piano
A grand piano decorated with sequins on its surface
This 2015 photo shows a piano once owned by Liberace at The Piano Mill in Rockland, Massachusetts. (AP photo: Michael Dwyer)

Lawyers win round in fight over Liberace piano

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires June 8, 2022

Daniel J. Gibson sees an element of “David versus Goliath” in his representation of a Massachusetts music store in its effort to hold onto a Baldwin concert grand piano once used by Liberace.

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo