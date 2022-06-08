Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / In historic shift, far fewer teens face adult U.S. courts
David Harrington
David Harrington poses for a photograph in Philadelphia on Wednesday, March 23. Harrington spent a tense eight months in a Philadelphia jail when he was a teenager — the result of a robbery charge in 2014 that automatically sent his case to the adult court system under state law. (AP photo: Matt Rourke)

In historic shift, far fewer teens face adult U.S. courts

By: The Associated Press June 8, 2022

More teenagers are being sent to juvenile courts or community programs that steer them to counseling, peer mediation and other services aimed at keeping them out of trouble.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo