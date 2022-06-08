Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Armed man arrested for threat to kill Justice Kavanaugh
A U.S. Marshal patrols outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on June 8, 2022. Officials say an armed man who threatened to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested near the justice’s house. (AP Photo: Jacquelyn Martin)

Armed man arrested for threat to kill Justice Kavanaugh

By: The Associated Press June 8, 2022

A man carrying a gun, a knife and zip ties was arrested Wednesday near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house in Maryland after threatening to kill the justice.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo