German court mulls bid to remove antisemitic relic

By: The Associated Press June 7, 2022

A German federal court is considering a Jewish man’s bid to force the removal of a 700-year-old antisemitic statue from a church where Martin Luther once preached, and said it will deliver its verdict in the long-running dispute next month.

