Juneau County Circuit Judge John Roemer is seen in this 2007 photo. Roemer was found killed in his home in New Lisbon, Wisconsin, on Friday, June 3. (Tom Loucks/Wisconsin Rapids Tribune via AP)

Suspect in judge’s slaying listed other targets, sources say

By: The Associated Press June 6, 2022

A man suspected of fatally shooting a retired county judge in Wisconsin had a list that included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Whitmer’s office and a law enforcement source said.

